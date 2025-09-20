Junior docs of Dhanbad medical college go on strike alleging verbal abuse by MP's aide

Dhanbad, Sept 20 (PTI) Healthcare services at the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) in Jharkhand's Dhanbad were affected on Saturday as junior doctors went on a strike, alleging that a female colleague was verbally abused and threatened by an aide of the local BJP MP.

Nearly 50 junior doctors boycotted work, paralysing the outpatient department (OPD) services, SNMMCH superintendent Dr DK Gindauria told PTI.

"Dhanbad MP Dhullu Mahto's representative Rampravesh Das, along with some associates, entered the surgery ward on Friday night, allegedly in an inebriated condition and verbally abused a junior doctor for not attending to a patient. We have lodged a complaint with the district administration," he said.

Junior doctors said they have also informed Health Minister Irfan Ansari about the matter.

"Having got no response from any quarter, we decided to boycott the OPD services. The boycott will continue till the goons are arrested," said one of the agitating doctors.

Extending solidarity with their colleagues in Dhanbad, junior doctors at RIMS Ranchi, MGMMCH Jamshedpur, PJMCH Dumka, SBMCH Hazaribagh and MMCH Palamu attended work wearing black badges.

Junior Doctors Network (JDN) state general secretary Raghvendra Kumar said it was a serious matter and the fraternity would not accept it silently.

"If proper action is not taken, the agitation would spread to the other five medical colleges of the state. We have high hopes from the health minister that he would intervene for the safety and security of doctors," he said.

Denying the allegations, Das said, "I am the representative of the MP and have been tasked to sort out problems of patients admitted in the medical college. I visited the hospital on Friday evening, but I have not misbehaved with any female intern." PTI CORR ANB SOM