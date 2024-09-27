Junior docs to hold mega rally on Oct 2 demanding justice for RG Kar hospital rape-murder victim

Kolkata, Sep 27 (PTI) Junior doctors in West Bengal on Friday said they will hold a large rally in Kolkata on October 2 demanding justice for the medic who was allegedly raped and murdered in state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Debasish Halder, a junior doctor, said they have also called for protest rallies in every part of the state by the general public on September 29, on the eve of the scheduled hearing on the matter before the Supreme Court.

Following a mass convention organised by the junior doctors at an auditorium of the state-run SSKM Hospital here this evening, he said that the mega protest rally will be held from College Square to Esplanade in central Kolkata, culminating in a public meeting on October 2.

A large number of senior and junior doctors, along with some members of the state's intelligentsia from different other professions, participated in the convention.

The organisers had claimed that they were earlier denied permission to hold the mass convention in different other venues.

The junior doctors of state-run hospitals had resorted to a 'cease work' for more than a month after the body of the medic was found in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Former principal of the hospital Sandip Ghosh and officer-in-charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal have been arrested by the CBI, which is investigating the rape-murder case on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

The hospital is situated under the jurisdiction of Tala police station.