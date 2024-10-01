Junior doctor hit on head by patient's kin at Meerut govt hospital; medics go on strike

Meerut, Oct 1 (PTI) A junior doctor was allegedly hit on the several times with a metal tool by a patient's kin at Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College here, officials said on Tuesday.

In the wake of the incident, the doctors went on a strike and also suspended the emergency service sitting at the department's gate.

The doctors demanded the arrest of the assault accused as a condition of the strike call-off.

Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College Principal Dr RC Gupta told PTI that on Monday night some people had brought a woman in a dying condition.

Doctors posted in the emergency checked on the woman and declared her dead, after which, the attendants created a ruckus alleging negligence in her treatment, he said.

In the commotion, someone hit junior doctor Manish on his head a number of times with a spanner used in opening oxygen cylinders, he said.

According to Dr Gupta, a case has been registered against unknown persons at the Medical police station in connection with the incident.

"The striking doctors are not ready to return to work unless the accused are arrested and efforts are being made to persuade them," she said.

The doctors, protesting under the leadership DR Sakshi, the president of the Junior and Residents Association, are also demanding a round-the-clock police deployment in their security.

Medical Police Station SHO Shailesh Kumar told PTI a case had been registered against two people and efforts were on to arrest them. PTI COR NAV VN VN