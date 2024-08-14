Junior doctors at Ranchi's RIMS continue 'pen-down' stir over woman doctor's murder in Kolkata

Ranchi, Aug 14 (PTI) Junior doctors at the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Jharkhand's Ranchi continued their 'pen down' agitation for the second consecutive day on Wednesday to protest against the rape and murder of a woman doctor in a hospital in Kolkata.

They welcomed the Calcutta High Court's decision to initiate a CBI probe into the case.

"We have decided to continue our agitation at RIMS on Wednesday in solidarity with several associations in other states," Ankit Kumar, president of the Junior Doctors' Association (JDA) at RIMS, told PTI.

The body of the woman doctor was found in a seminar hall at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, and a civic volunteer was arrested the next day in connection with the crime.

"We demand an immediate transfer of the case to the CBI, as ongoing activities surrounding RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata are fueling suspicions," he stated.

Kumar noted that outpatient departments (OPDs) and elective operation theatre (OT) services would be affected during the day, although emergency services would remain operational with additional doctors deployed to ensure patient care.

He emphasised the need for a central law to ensure the safety and security of doctors in the workplace.

"Special security arrangements should also be implemented for women doctors working at night shifts or during late hours," he added.

The RIMS authorities assured the agitating doctors that it would propose the establishment of two police posts and the installation of 1,200 CCTV cameras on the campus.

The authority reported that OPD services were provided to 271 patients, while inpatient department (IPD) services were extended to 149 patients on Tuesday.