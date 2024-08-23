Junior doctors at RIMS withdraw 'pen down' agitation over Kolkata medic's rape-murder, resume work

Ranchi, Aug 23 (PTI) Junior doctors at the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Jharkhand's Ranchi resumed work on Friday as they withdrew their 'pen down' agitation over the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic in Kolkata.

The decision came after the Supreme Court had on Thursday appealed to the agitating doctors across the country to get back to work, saying that "justice and medicine" cannot be stopped. It also directed that no coercive action would be taken against them.

"The doctors have resumed duties from today as they called off their ‘pen down' agitation following an appeal by the Supreme Court and a meeting with the state health minister," a RIMS official told PTI.

The junior doctors had been on strike since August 13, boycotting work at the outpatient department (OPD) and elective surgery units.

The doctors, however, decided to wear black ribbons on their arms while on duty till the culprits of the killing of the woman medic were brought to book.

The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in a seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

The incident has triggered nationwide protests. PTI NAM BDC