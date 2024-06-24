Junior doctors hold strike in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jun 24 (PTI) Junior doctors in Telangana on Monday began a strike in support of their demands, including timely release of stipends and better infrastructure facilities and security in hospitals.

The junior doctors, raising slogans, held protests at various state-run hospitals in the state. They stayed away from work like outpatient services and elective surgeries.

The medicos have held protests, including by blind-folding themselves, in support of their demands earlier.

They alleged that the newly-constructed medical colleges in the state did not have proper facilities like washrooms, rest rooms and others.

The Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Hyderabad is in a bad condition and it poses a safety threat to doctors and also patients with peels of roof falling off, they said.

The protesting doctors sought releasing their stipends through a 'green channel' (smooth and without any hindrances) by the government.

The representatives of junior doctors held talks with state Health Minister D Damodar Rajanarasimha but the talks remained inconclusive.

A representative of protesting medicos said the minister responded to their demands.

Talking about the response, he said the health department has sent a proposal to the finance department with regard to facilities in hostels.

A meeting would be held with police officials on improving security at various government hospitals, he said, adding that they will take a call on the strike after conveying information on talks to their colleagues at different places in the state.