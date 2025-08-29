Junior doctors' strike paralyses OPD services at SNM Medical College Dhanbad

Dhanbad(Jharkhand), Aug 29 (PTI) Outpatient Department (OPD) services at Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH), Dhanbad, were disrupted on Friday after interns and Junior Resident Doctors (JRDs) launched an indefinite strike.

The medicos are protesting the assault of doctors and healthcare staff by a patient's attendants in the emergency ward on Thursday.

They have exempted emergency services from the purview of the strike.

SNMMCH Medical Superintendent Dr DK Gindauria confirmed that OPD services were affected by the strike, terming the doctors' demand as "genuine".

Emergency, indoor, and other hospital services remained functional, he said.

"Without adequate security, how can doctors be expected to deliver healthcare services?" said Dr Gindauria.

He added that Dhanabad Deputy Commissioner, Aditya Ranjan, has convened a meeting to address the situation.

The agitating doctors made it clear that they will not resume duties until a permanent security system is put in place in the emergency department.

Doctors claimed attendants of one Md Abdul (39) attacked them around 6.45 pm on Thursday, following his death, citing delay in the arrival of ambulance, resulting in injury to Dr J Kumar.

The doctors of emergency had referred the patient to Ranchi.

JDA (Junior Doctors Association) claimed that policemen deployed at the emergency fled from the spot, seeing the violent mob.

Meanwhile, Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner has ensured the deployment of additional police forces at the hospital.

Jharkhand Junior Doctors Network (JDN) state general secretary Dr Raghvendra Kumar, Junior Doctors Association (JDA) RIMS Ranchi president Dr Ankit Kumar, MGMMCH Jamshedpur JDA president Dr Ganesh Kumar have supported the strike of SNMMCH interns and JRDs and said that their association would extend all type of support for getting security cover.