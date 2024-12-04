Junior engineer arrested over bribery in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), Dec 3 (UP) The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Corruption Organisation on Tuesday arrested a junior engineer (JE) of the electricity department for allegedly taking a Rs 30,000 bribe in the Etah district, officials said.

Devendra Kumar, in-charge of the ACO team, said, "The arrest was made based on a complaint by Abid Ali, a resident of Mohalla Qazi in Aliganj. The JE, Arjun Singh, had demanded Rs 60,000 for a 5-kilowatt electricity connection, of which Rs 10,000 was already paid. Rs 30,000 was being handed over when we apprehended him at his residence." Singh, originally from the Navipur village in Mathura, has been posted in Aliganj for the past two years. The cash was recovered during the operation, the official said.

Police said that legal proceedings against the accused are underway.

Kumar added, "The ACO's Aligarh unit planned and executed the operation after verifying the complaint." PTI COR KIS MNK MNK