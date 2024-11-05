Junior engineer gets notice for skipping poll duty

Latur, Nov 5 (PTI) A show-cause notice has been issued to an official in Latur district of Maharashtra for not attending poll duty.

The official, a junior engineer with the Zilla Parishad water supply department, had been deputed to Ausa tehsil office ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

As he remained absent without prior permission on November 2, a notice was issued to him by the election officer as to why no action be initiated against him under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, said an official. PTI COR KRK