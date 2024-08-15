Junior engineer killed in road accident in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Aug 15 (PTI) A junior engineer working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme was killed after a vehicle hit his motorcycle on the Haliapur-Belwai road in Sultanpur district, police said Thursday.

The accident happened near Sanjay Nagar when Arjun Singh (45) was returning home from duty late last evening, they said.

Singh was a junior engineer posted in the Baldirai tehsil area and a resident of Bhatkoli, a police official said.

He was rushed to a Community Health Centre (CHC), from where he was referred to the Government Medical College in Sultanpur, the official said.

"Due to his critical condition, doctors decided to refer him to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow. Unfortunately, Singh succumbed to injuries en route to Lucknow," the official said.

Inspector Amit Kumar Mishra said the body has been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered against the unidentified vehicle driver.