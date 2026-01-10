Junior hockey coach arrested for raping girl in Rewari

Rewari, Jan 10 (PTI) A junior hockey coach was arrested here for allegedly raping a minor girl who got pregnant and suffered a miscarriage this week, police said.

The matter comes to light after a 17-year-old shooter from Faridabad accused a prominent member of India's shooting coaching staff of sexually assaulting her during the National Championships.

According to the police, the class 12 student from a village in Rewari district filed a complaint of rape at Khol police station on Friday.

The girl said she played hockey and alleged that about four months ago, a junior coach whom she had known for three years raped her in a bathroom of the stadium where she trained.

The victim said that she became pregnant due to the rape and on January 5, she suffered a miscarriage and was admitted to a hospital by her family after her health deteriorated.

Police in Rewari said an FIR was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant provisions of law on Friday.

"We have arrested the accused junior coach. After producing him in a city court we have taken him on two days of police remand and are questioning him," Rewari police spokesperson said on Saturday. PTI COR SUN SKY SKY