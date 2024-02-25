Junior killed IT firm employee after remark over performance at work: Nagpur police

Nagpur, Feb 25 (PTI) A junior colleague held for allegedly killing an employee of an IT consulting services company in Nagpur has told the police that he was enraged after his senior commented about his performance at work, an official said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as L Devanathan NR Lakshminarasimhan (21), was working as an assistant manager with Hexaware Technologies in MIHAN (Multi-Modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur) for the last ten months, the Nagpur police had said earlier.

The incident occurred in a flat in Shyam Nagar area when the victim his colleagues Chandel and Pawan Anil Gupta, alias Halwai were drinking alcohol.

Citing Chandel’s interrogation, the official said that Devanathan raised questions concerning his performance at work and told him that he was lacking in certain areas.

“Chandel was infuriated. He grabbed a knife and stabbed Devanathan in the chest. The knife pierced Devanathan’s heart, resulting in his death,” the official said.

The crime came to light after Chandel and Halwai took Devanathan to a private hospital on Wednesday morning. They told the staff that he suffered injuries after falling in the bathroom. However, the staff doubted their claims as the body bore stab wounds.

Police launched an investigation after the victim’s brother lodged a complaint. Chandel confessed to the crime after being questioned by the police. PTI COR NR