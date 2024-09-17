Junior medics to continue 'cease work', demonstration till Mamata's 'assurances' materialise

Kolkata, Sep 16 (PTI) Agitating junior doctors on Monday night said they would continue their ‘cease work’ and demonstration till all the promises made to them by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over their demands materialise.

The medics also hailed Banerjee’s announcement about removing Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal from the post, describing it as their moral victory.

"We will continue with our 'cease work' and demonstration here at the ‘Swasthya Bhavan’ (health department headquarters) till the promises made by the CM materialise. We also look forward to Tuesday's hearing in the Supreme Court in connection with the RG Kar rape-murder case,” one of the agitating doctors said.

The junior doctors said they would hold a meeting after the hearing on Tuesday, and take a call on their ‘cease work’ and demonstration.

The medics, who broke into celebrations following Banerjee’s announcement, were addressing the media at the ‘Swasthya Bhavan’ after returning from her Kalighat residence, where a meeting was held between the chief minister and a delegation of the doctors.

Earlier on Monday night, Banerjee announced the removal of the Kolkata police commissioner, the director of health services and the director of medical education, giving in to the demands of the protesting junior doctors.

The announcement by the CM came after an extensive meeting with the agitating doctors to end the more than a month-long impasse over the rape and murder of a medic at the RG Kar hospital on August 9.

"Our movement was possible only because of the support of common people. The state administration had to bow in front of our agitation after 38 days. We still have a long way to go till we get justice for our sister," another junior doctor said. PTI SCH RBT