Junior resident doctor at Chandigarh's PGIMER assaulted by baby's attendants; FIR registered

Chandigarh, May 23 (PTI) Chandigarh Police has registered an FIR after a junior resident doctor at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here was allegedly assaulted by the attendants of the baby of a woman presently undergoing treatment, officials on Friday said.

The incident took place on Thursday, they said.

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) said it is deeply concerned and anguished by a distressing incident that occurred on Thursday afternoon in the Neonatology Unit (NNN-ICU) at the PGIMER.

A junior resident doctor from the Department of Pediatrics was physically assaulted by the attendants of the baby of a woman currently under treatment in the NNN-ICU, said a statement issued by the PGIMER on Friday.

"This shocking act of violence not only endangers the safety of healthcare professionals but also disrupts the sanctity of a caregiving environment meant to serve patients with dedication and care," the statement said.

The statement further said the ARD representatives immediately reached the site upon learning about the incident to support the assaulted doctor, ensure safety and assist in initiating appropriate legal action.

A complaint was promptly lodged and an FIR was registered within hours against those responsible, it said.

The matter was urgently brought to the attention of PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal by the ARD members and concerned residents.

A detailed account of the incident was shared and the director assured that firm and swift action would be taken against the culprits with a personal commitment to follow up until justice is served, the ARD said.

ARD president Dr Vishnu Jinja strongly condemned the incident and proposed multiple security enhancements across the institute.

"This kind of violence cannot and will not be tolerated in a healthcare setup. Doctors are here to heal, not to be hurt. The safety of every healthcare worker is non-negotiable," he said.

Dr Jinja said the PGIMER director has taken full cognizance of the ARD's concerns and assured timely and appropriate action in response to all demands raised.

The hospital security department has been asked to ensure a comprehensive investigation and to implement preventive protocols to avoid the recurrence of such incidents, he added.

Dr Jinja further said the ARD reaffirms its unwavering commitment to protection and dignity of healthcare professionals.

"We urge all stakeholders to stand united against any form of violence in medical institutions," he added.