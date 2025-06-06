Junior teachers protest in Bhubaneswar for regularization of their jobs

Bhubaneswar, Jun 6 (PTI) Hundreds of junior school teachers in Odisha on Friday staged a protest here to demand for regularisation of their jobs.

Holding posters and banners against the contractual appointment of junior teachers in schools, the teachers, including women, demonstrated at Mahatma Gandhi Marg.

The teachers, representing various schools across the state, demanded immediate regularization of their posts and scrapping of the contractual appointment system for junior teachers in schools.

"We are getting a monthly salary of Rs 16,000 each, which is insufficient to manage our family. However, in many other BJP-ruled states, the junior teachers are drawing a good amount of salary," said a lady agitating teacher.

The government does not even provide any social security to the junior teachers, she said.

"We demand the government to provide ‘equal pay for equal work’ to us and regularize our jobs. The contractual appointment of junior teachers at primary schools must be scrapped," said another teacher at the protest site.

About 16,000 junior teachers had been serving in different government-run primary schools across Odisha. The agitating teachers threatened to intensify their protest if the government did not fulfil their demands. PTI BBM SBN BBM SBN