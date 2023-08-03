Jupally Krishna Rao, some other BRS leaders join Congress in Kharge's presence

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Former minister in the BRS government Jupally Krishna Rao, former MLA Gurunatha Reddy, along with some other leaders from Telangana, joined the Congress on Thursday in the presence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The joining of the leaders comes as a boost for the Congress ahead of the assembly polls in the southern state later this year.

The Congress is looking to mount a stiff challenge to the K Chandrashekar Rao-led government and seeking to dislodge it from power.

"We welcome several prominent leaders from Telangana in the Congress party. The political tide in Telangana is turning for the good and the people of the state want a Congress government at the helm for overall progress and prosperity," Kharge said on Twitter along with photographs of him welcoming several former BRS leaders into the Congress.

"The entry of Former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Former MLA Gurunatha Reddy, K R Nagaraju and other grassroots leaders into the Congress party, shall further strengthen our endeavour to provide true social welfare in the state," Kharge said.

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy, AICC in-charge of state Manikrao Thakre and AICC general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal were also present on the occasion.

Jupally Krishna Rao had earlier planned to join the Congress at a public meeting in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra but it got cancelled twice due to inclement weather. PTI ASK KVK KVK