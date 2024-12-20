JU’s decision to hold Dec 24 convocation without informing Guv’s office unauthorised: Raj Bhavan

Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has observed that the decision by Jadavpur University's interim vice chancellor Bhaskar Gupta to hold the convocation on December 24 "without informing" his office is unauthorised, a Raj Bhavan official said on Friday.

Advertisment

Bose, who is the chancellor of the state-run varsity, issued a show cause notice to Gupta and summoned him to the Raj Bhavan for an explanation in the matter, he said.

"The governor is disgusted with the matter. He has observed that the interim-VC of Jadavpur University has bypassed the democratic institutions in the university such as the Executive Council (EC)," the Raj Bhavan official told PTI.

"They (EC) alone can fix the date that has to be submitted to the chancellor. So the VC has gone beyond his powers and ignored the Executive Council. That’s why the chancellor has issued a show cause notice and asked for an explanation," the official said.

Advertisment

The convocation of Jadavpur University was fixed on December 24, following an executive meeting held on December 17.

"The governor has observed that the varsity authorities cannot play with the future of students. The VC has arranged for the programme without informing him, and the convocation is unauthorised," the Raj Bhavan official said. PTI SCH BDC