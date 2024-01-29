Just like mobile phones, human bodies need recharging too: PM Modi to students

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Just like mobile phones, human bodies need recharging to function properly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told students on Monday while emphasising that physical health is as important as excelling in academics.

Interacting with students, parents and teachers during the seventh edition of his 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme, the prime minister shared two mantras -- a balanced lifestyle and avoiding anything in excess.

"Like one needs to recharge a mobile phone, the human body needs recharging too. Physical health is as important as excelling in academics. A healthy body is critical for a healthy mind. Being healthy requires some routines, spending time in sunlight and getting regular and complete sleep," he said.

Modi also stressed the need for a balanced diet and emphasised the importance of regular exercise and physical activities for fitness.

Organised by the Union Ministry of Education, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has been engaging students, parents and teachers over the past six years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was held online, while the fifth and sixth editions returned to the town hall format.

A total of 31.24 lakh students, 5.60 lakh teachers and 1.95 lakh parents participated last year.

This time, an estimated 2.26 crore registrations have taken place on the MyGov portal, highlighting the widespread enthusiasm among students. PTI GJS GJS IJT IJT