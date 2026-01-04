Just like Pak cricketers, Bangladeshis shouldn't be allowed to play in IPL: Bengal BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata, Jan 4 (PTI) West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that just as Pakistani cricketers are not allowed to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Bangladeshi players should also not be permitted.

The former West Bengal BJP president made the remark while welcoming the BCCI's directive to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from its 2026 IPL squad.

"What is happening in Bangladesh is not good for anyone. While the Government of India is doing its duty, the people of West Bengal are deeply distressed by the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh. This is inhuman, and there will be consequences," the former MP told reporters in Paschim Medinipur district.

"We want early elections in Bangladesh, a stable government, and restoration of law and order so that lives and property are protected, and border tensions are reduced. I thank the BCCI. Just as Pakistani players are not allowed to play in India, Bangladeshi cricketers should also not be allowed. This demand came from Kolkata and has been accepted," he added.

Kolkata Knight Riders has released Rahman, whose services it had bought for Rs 9.2 crore in an IPL auction, after being instructed to do so by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid heightening diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

The BCCI said KKR will be allowed to name a replacement player if required for the event scheduled to start on March 26. PTI BSM ACD