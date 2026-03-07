Just like Ram temple in Ayodhya, hope Krishna temple is built in Mathura: Yogi Adityanath

Mathura (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that, if God blesses, a grand temple dedicated to Lord Krishna will be constructed in Mathura, akin to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

After attending a meeting of the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, Yogi Adityanath visited the birthplace of Lord Krishna and addressed the devotees gathered for bhajan and Rasiya singing at the Leela Manch near the birthplace.

"The tradition of celebrating festivals is a significant strength in India. If Krishna Kanhaiya blesses, a grand temple of Lord Krishna will be built here, just like the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya," the chief minister said.

Earlier, Adityanath said, "Although I was not present during the Holi celebrations (the beginning of Rangotsav 2026), I could see from wherever I was that millions of devotees in Braj were engaged in celebrations and events at all the pilgrimage sites, including Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon, Gokul, Baldev, and Govardhan. These events were overwhelming for everyone. I wish you all a very happy and auspicious festival." According to the district administration, around 50 lakh devotees participated in the Holi celebrations in Braj this year.

"Holi celebrations endure forever in Braj Bhoomi. The memories of Krishna Kanhaiya are embedded in every particle here, as are the memories of Radha Rani," he added.

Adityanath arrived in Mathura on Saturday afternoon to attend the eighth meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad. He inspected the "Annapurna Rasoi" which serves saints and tourists at the Tourist Facilitation Centre in Vrindavan, and visited the Sri Krishna Janmasthan to worship at the temples.

The state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Adityanath, established the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad in 2017 to develop the Braj region in accordance with its religious, cultural, and historical identity. Various sites in Braj are undergoing development through several new projects, with ongoing work at multiple locations and new proposals being considered for others.

During the eighth board meeting of the council held on Saturday, Chief Minister Adityanath, as the ex officio chairman, reviewed the progress of ongoing projects and evaluated new proposals.

To prevent any political interference or disturbances during the chief minister's visit, many leaders, including Congress District President Mukesh Dhangar and Sevayat Goswamis of the Bihari Ji temple, who sought to meet Adityanath to discuss concerns regarding the Yamuna river, were prevented from doing so. PTI COR CDN MPL MPL