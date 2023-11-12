'Just looking like a wow': Himanta joins internet trend in describing photos of Assam bridge

Guwahati, Nov 12 (PTI) Joining the social media trend, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday shared a photo of a picturesque bridge over the Brahmaputra with the Himalayas in the background, stating that it was "just looking like a wow".

The bridge, Kolia Bhomora Setu, is in Sonitpur district's Tezpur town.

"So beautiful, So Elegant, Just Looking Like a WOW," Sarma posted on X, picking up the viral phrase to describe the view.

In another post, he said that a pollution-free environment enabled this crystal clear view of the magnificent mountain range.

"What a majestic view! The mighty Himalayas visible on a winter morning from Kolia Bhomora Setu, Tezpur. Low AQI & a pollution-free environment enable this crystal clear view, captured by Gautam Deka, of the magnificent mountain range located near the Arunachal-Tibet border," he said.

The seemingly ordinary phrase, "so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow", became a rage after the video of a woman using it repeatedly to sell clothes on social media went viral. Since then, celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Nick Jonas and Ishan Kishan joined the bandwagon in using it. PTI SSG SOM