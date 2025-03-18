Justice B R Gavai, other SC judges to visit Manipur relief camps on Mar 22: NALSA

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Supreme Court's Justice B R Gavai and five other judges would visit the relief camps in ethnic violence-hit Manipur on March 22, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) has said.

Over 200 people were killed, several hundreds injured and thousands displaced since ethnic violence first broke out in the state on May 3, 2023 when a "tribal solidarity march" was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for scheduled tribe status.

NALSA said Justice Gavai, also the executive chairman of NALSA, along with top court judges Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, M M Sundresh, K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh would visit relief camps on the occasion of the duodecennial celebrations of the Manipur High Court.

"Nearly two years after the devastating sectarian violence of May 3, 2023, which led to the loss of hundreds of lives and displaced over 50,000 people, many continue to seek refuge in relief camps across Manipur," the NALSA said in its March 17 press release.

The judges' visit highlights the ongoing need for legal and humanitarian assistance to these affected communities, it added.

The authority said during the visit, Justice Gavai would virtually inaugurate legal services camps and medical camps across the state aside from new legal aid clinics in Imphal East, Imphal West and Ukhrul districts.

According to NALSA, there would be distribution of essential relief materials to the internally displaced persons (IDPs).

"Amidst the violence, NALSA with Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MASLSA) played a crucial role in providing legal aid and support to affected communities," the release said.

It said MASLSA established 273 special legal aid clinics in relief camps, assisting IDPs in availing government benefits, lost documents and medical aid.

"This visit underscores NALSA's steadfast commitment to justice, especially for the marginalised and vulnerable communities. By bridging the gap between legal rights and accessibility, NALSA aims to ensure that every displaced person receives the support, protection and resources they need to rebuild their lives with dignity," it added.

The authority said the legal services camps would connect IDPs with government welfare programs, ensuring access to vital benefits like healthcare, pensions, employment schemes, and identity document reconstruction.

Each participating state department, NALSA said, would outline at least five key schemes tailored to address the needs of displaced population.

The release said a team of 25 specialised doctors from Chennai would conduct medical camps across all relief camps.

"Their services will continue for six additional days, ensuring sustained medical support, treatment, and access to essential medicines for displaced families," it said. PTI ABA SJK AMK