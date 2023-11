Patna, Nov 24 (PTI) Justice Bibek Chaudhuri was on Friday sworn in as a judge of Patna High Court.

He was administered the oath of office at the Raj Bhavan here by Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar in presence of judges of the high court as well as other dignitaries.

Prior to taking up his current assignment, Justice Chaudhuri was serving as a judge at Calcutta High Court. PTI NAC MNB