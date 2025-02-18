Justice Biren Vaishnav to be acting CJ of Gujarat HC till Mar 2, as CJ Sunita Agarwal goes on leave

Ahmedabad: The Centre has notified the appointment of Justice Biren Vaishnav as the acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court from February 18 till March 2, as Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal has proceeded on leave for this time period.

Notably, the Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association (GHCAA) on Monday unanimously passed a resolution seeking transfer of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal to another HC within the "framework of law" over the issue of a change in roster.

A HC roster lists out the allocation of cases to different judges within the court.

As per a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday, "In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Biren Aniruddha Vaishnav, Judge of Gujarat High Court, to perform the duties of office of the Chief Justice of that High Court during the period of absence of Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court, who is proceeding on leave from February 18 up to March 2."