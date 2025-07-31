Justice Biswadeep Bhattacharjee sworn in as judge of Meghalaya HC

Shillong, Jul 31 (PTI) Justice Biswadeep Bhattacharjee was on Thursday sworn in as a judge of the High Court of Meghalaya, officials said.

He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji at a ceremony held on the High Court premises here.

Justice Bhattacharjee was appointed as a judge of the Meghalaya High Court on July 30, 2025.

With his swearing-in, the strength of judges in the High Court of Meghalaya has increased to four, including the Chief Justice.

The ceremony was attended by judges, senior advocates, members of the bar, and court officials.