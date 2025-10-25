Justice Bose warns against 'digital apartheid', calls for cautious use of AI in judiciary

Shillong, Oct 25 (PTI) Justice Aniruddha Bose, director of the National Judicial Academy, on Saturday said the advancement of the rule of law must keep pace with technological progress to prevent the emergence of a "digital apartheid." He lauded India's success in democratising access to technology across social groups while cautioning that the verification of digital evidence remains a growing challenge in the age of manipulated content.

He was addressing the East Zone-II Regional Conference on 'Advancing Rule of Law through Technology: Challenges and Opportunities', organised by the National Judicial Academy (NJA) in collaboration with the High Court of Meghalaya and the Meghalaya State Judicial Academy at the Courtyard by Marriott, Shillong.

Justice Bose also reflected on the judiciary's technological evolution - from the replacement of typewriters with computers to the adoption of electronic evidence and live-streaming of court proceedings - and underscored the need for cautious and informed use of artificial intelligence in judicial work.

Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya, Justice Soumen Sen, in his welcome address, said that integrating technology into the legal system enhances efficiency, transparency, and public trust, but also brings challenges such as privacy concerns, ethical use of AI, and affordability gaps.

The conference, attended by Chief Justices and Judges from High Courts across the eastern and northeastern region, features sessions on 'Bridging the Digital Divide: Rule of e-Services," 'Electronic and Digital Media: Role of Courts,' and 'Effective Use of Technology in Alternate Dispute Resolution.' PTI JOP MNB