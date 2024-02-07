Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh sworn in as new chief justice of Orissa HC

Cuttack (Odisha), Feb 7 (PTI) Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh on Wednesday took oath as the 33rd chief justice of Orissa High Court.

Advertisment

Governor Raghubar Das administered the oath of office to the new chief justice in a swearing-in ceremony held on Orissa High Court premises here.

Born on January 20, 1963, Justice Singh was enrolled as an advocate in 1990 after completing a law degree from the University of Delhi (Campus Law Centre). He was appointed as additional standing counsel in the central government in 1998 and continued as such till October 2001, official sources said.

Singh also served as additional advocate general in Bihar and continued as such till his elevation as an additional judge, Patna High Court, in April 2012, they said.

He assumed charge as acting chief justice of Patna High Court in February 2023.

Last week, President Droupadi Murmu appointed him as the chief justice of Orissa High Court after consultations with the Chief Justice of India, they added. PTI BBM AAM AAM ACD