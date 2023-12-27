Justice Chandrashekhar appointed acting CJ of Jharkhand HC

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Justice Shree Chandrashekhar was appointed as the acting chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday as incumbent Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra demits office on attaining the age of 62 years.

According to a law ministry notification, Justice Chandrashekhar, a judge of the Jharkhand High Court, will take over as its acting chief justice on December 29 following the retirement of Justice Mishra on December 28.

While Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65 years, high court judges demit office when they turn 62. PTI NAB RC