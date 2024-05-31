Justice cool plays good samaritan to thirsty birds under blazing sun

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) At a time when it's hot enough to scald a lizard, cucumber-cool Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud is playing a good samaritan to birds and small animals thirsting for water.

Vessels filled with water and food grains have been placed strategically on the Supreme Court premises so the thirsty and hungry birds and small animals like squirrel could have some respite from the blistering heat.

Justice Chandrachud personally identified the places where these are placed, an apex court official said.

He also directed the officials to ensure constant supply of water and food at these places.

These bowls may be just a drop in the ocean but contain an ocean of compassion.