Justice D K Sharma of Delhi HC transferred to Calcutta High Court

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma was on Tuesday transferred from Delhi to the Calcutta High Court, the law ministry said.

He becomes the third judge of the Delhi HC to be transferred over the past few days after justices Yashwant Varma and Chandra Dhari Singh.

Justice Sharma's transfer was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium late last month.

Justice Sharma, who currently ranks 18th in seniority in the Delhi High Court, was appointed a HC judge in 2022. He was the District and Sessions Judge, New Delhi, and Registrar (Vigilance) of the Delhi High Court before his elevation as a HC judge.