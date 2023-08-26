Justice Dalbir Bhandari, Hema Malini awarded with honorary degrees by varsity in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 26 (PTI) Maharaja Surajmal Brij University, Bharatpur, awarded honorary doctorate degrees to Justice Dr Dalbir Bhandari and Lok Sabha MP and actress Hema Malini on Saturday.

Governor Kalraj Mishra conferred an honorary doctorate in law to Bhandari, judge of the International Court of Justice at The Hague and a Doctor of Letters (D.Litt) degree to Hema Malini at a special convocation ceremony of the university held at Raj Bhavan here.

According to the spokesperson of Raj Bhavan, the governor stressed on the importance of honouring the achievements of personalities who have acquired a special identity in society. The Governor said that Bhandari has brought international recognition to the country in the judicial field while Hema Malini has been involved in spreading values of Indian culture.

Justice Bhandari said that it was a matter of pleasure for him to receive an honorary doctorate degree in his own state.

Expressing gratitude for the honorary degree, Hema Malini said she is working to spread the country's cultural heritage as an artiste through dance and drama.

Speaking at the event, Higher Education Minister Rajendra Yadav said that the state government's effortshave increased opportunities for higher education of women. There has been a significant increase in enrolment of women in colleges, he said. PTI AG SKY SKY