Justice delivered after 10 years of struggle: Saibaba's wife after his acquittal in Maoist case

New Delhi: Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba's wife Vasantha Kumari on Tuesday expressed huge relief on his acquittal in the Maoist links case, saying justice is delivered after 10 years of struggle.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court acquitted Saibaba in the case, noting the prosecution failed to prove the case against him.

Kumari thanked lawyers and activists who supported Saibaba during the struggle, and said her husband's reputation was never at stake as people who knew him always believed in him.

"It feels like a huge relief but we don't know what to expect right now. In 2022 also, he was acquitted but the decision was challenged. So I feel that till the time he comes back home here we will remain anxious," Vasantha told PTI.

"My husband's 10 years of incarceration has been both financially and emotionally challenging for us. It was a difficult time for the family," she added.

The Bombay High Court also set aside the life sentence imposed on the wheelchair-bound 54-year-old who suffers from several medical conditions.

"We were concerned about his wellbeing during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was infected with the virus twice. That year, a co-prisoner had died due to a flue. Without bail for even medical emergency we felt helpless," she said.

Vasantha further said the court duly exonerated her husband after a long wait.

The court pronounced the sanction procured by the prosecution to charge him under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as illegal and hence null and void, she said.

Saibaba has been lodged in the Nagpur Centra Jail since his arrest in 2014.

A division bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes also acquitted five others accused in the case.

"The prosecution has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt the case against the accused persons," the HC said.