Justice delivery system must offer unwavering assurance to women: CJI-designate Surya Kant

Lucknow, Nov 2 (PTI) Every woman must have the confidence that the justice system stands firmly with her, CJI designate Surya Kant said on Sunday.

He emphasised that the justice delivery system must offer unwavering assurance to women, regardless of their circumstances.

Kant was speaking at a sensitisation programme on "Removing barriers to reproductive autonomy through legal aid" at the Judicial Training and Research Institute (JTRI), Lucknow, a statement said.

The event, organised by the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (UPSLSA), brought together eminent dignitaries from the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court for an in-depth discussion on women's judicial protection and reproductive rights.

The programme was inaugurated by Justice Surya Kant, executive chairman of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), who also launched the 'Nyay Marg' AI chatbot, an initiative to make legal aid digitally accessible.

He lauded the UPSLSA's efforts and termed the launch of Nyay Marg and the sensitisation programme, reiterating the constitutional duty under Article 39A to ensure free legal aid.

Justice Vikram Nath of the Supreme Court, who is the chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee, observed that "the progress of any community is measured by the progress of its women", quoting B R Ambedkar.

He praised the initiative as a step forward in addressing barriers to reproductive autonomy through legal awareness.

Chief Justice Arun Bhansali of the Allahabad High Court and patron-in-chief of UPSLSA described the Nyay Marg chatbot as "a crucial step towards strengthening access to justice," while Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta stressed the need to "enhance the effectiveness of legal aid through digital means".

Highlighting the plight of rape survivors and minor girls facing unwanted pregnancies, Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi remarked, "Justice lies not only in judgments but also in the compassion with which we treat those in distress." The programme featured a technical session chaired by Justice Ajay Bhanot, judge, Allahabad High Court and chairman, High Court Juvenile Justice Committee.

Experts, including those from NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences), NHM (National Health Mission), AALI (Association for Advocacy and Legal Initiatives), shared insights on topics such as unwanted motherhood, psychological support, coordination between institutions and the legal and medical aspects of the MTP (Medical Termination of Pregnancy) Act.

The discussions underscored the importance of psychosocial assistance, rehabilitation of rape survivors, timely medical support and improved coordination among law enforcement, medical professionals and courts.

Justice Surya Kant also inaugurated the newly constructed auditorium 'Spandan' at the UPSLSA office in Gomti Nagar Extension. The modern facility will serve as a hub for training programmes, conferences, and public legal awareness initiatives.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Manu Kalia, member secretary, UPSLSA, expressed gratitude to all participants for their contribution to the mission of inclusive and compassionate legal services across Uttar Pradesh. PTI CDN RT