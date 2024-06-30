Justice Devan Ramachandran urges youth to become driving force for social change

Kochi, Jun 30 (PTI) Kerala High Court judge, Justice Ramachandran on Sunday urged the youth to become a driving force for positive social change.

Inaugurating the Think Kerala Youth Conclave here at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Ramachandran said for a sustainable future, a collective voice of the youth was required.

Emphasising the importance of youth involvement in societal development, the Conclave has called for strengthening collective voice to build Future Kerala.

"Building a sustainable and promising future for Kerala demands a collective voice of the youth to drive positive changes in society," Ramachandran said.

He stressed the need to understand the reasons behind the recent trend of many young people increasingly emigrating from the state.

"Ensuring women's safety is important in the development of a healthy society by enabling them to walk freely in public space at any time," he said, adding that crime reduction requires not just punishment but also public awareness.

Justice Ramachandran also called for dismantling societal prejudices as a means to achieving fairness and equal opportunity for all and urged the youth to "become a driving force for positive social change".

The conclave, themed 'Dream Kerala is Possible,' is aimed at creating a dynamic platform for innovative solutions for sustainable development, CMFRI said, adding that the conclave focused on the theme 'Dream Kerala is Possible'.

It brought together 300 people aged between 18 and 30. Experts from various fields engaged in discussions and interacted with the participants.

CMFRI Director Dr A Gopalakrishnan presided over the function.

The conclave identified the need to improve higher education to meet global standards and create more job opportunities, the release said.

"It highlighted the challenges of youth unemployment and underemployment. The discussions emphasised the importance of entrepreneurship and agriculture as potential sources of income for young people. It observed that there is a need to break social stereotypes and empower the youth to move forward," it said.

Prominent personalities including Technopark Founder CEO, G Vijayaraghavan, Murali Tummarukudi, Prashanth Nair IAS, Santhosh George Kulangara, Prof. Achyut Shankar, among others participated.