Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad takes oath as Orissa HC judge

Bhubaneswar: Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad was sworn in as judge of the Orissa High Court (HC) at a ceremony held on the court premises in Cuttack on Monday.

High court chief justice Harish Tandon administered the oath of office to Justice Shripad, who was transferred from the Karnataka High Court to the Orissa HC on May 1.

Justice Shripad enrolled as an advocate in July 1989 and was practising in the high courts of Karnataka and Madras.

He was appointed as the senior standing counsel for the Election Commission of India and as an additional central government standing counsel in 1999, official sources said.

He has also served as standing counsel for the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Competition Commission of India, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, and the National Institute of Unani Medicines, to name a few, they said.

Having been appointed as the assistant solicitor general of India in 2014, he was appearing for the central government in numerous important cases till his elevation as a judge of the High Court of Karnataka on February 14, 2018.