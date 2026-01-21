Justice, equality, fraternity are soul of democracy: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said justice, equality and fraternity are the core values of Indian democracy and asserted that the legislature is its foundational institution and a vital platform for both law-making and comprehensive development planning.

Addressing the concluding session of the 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference and the 62nd Conference of Secretaries of Legislative Bodies here, Adityanath said India's legislatures play a vital role not only in law-making but also in shaping policies for inclusive and comprehensive development.

"The Constitution's three guiding principles -- justice, equality and fraternity -- form the soul of Indian democracy. Laws to ensure justice are framed on the floor of the legislature, government policies for social equality are discussed there and fraternity is reflected through dialogue even amid agreement and disagreement," he said.

"The legislature is the foundational unit of democracy. While discharging its role as the custodian of the Constitution, it does not merely frame laws but also serves as an important platform for planning holistic development," he said.

Adityanath said India is fortunate to have strong democratic institutions that serve as a source of inspiration for the world.

"In our democracy, even the person standing at the last rung of society can have his voice placed before the highest House of the country through his elected representative, and that voice is heard with strength," he said, describing elected representatives as the central pillar of this system.

Recalling his own experience as a five-time Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur, Adityanath said Parliament taught him the values of governance, conduct, procedures and consensus-building.

He said state legislatures could function more effectively by drawing inspiration from parliamentary practices and procedures.

Citing reforms in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Adityanath said changes in Question Hour rules were introduced to ensure wider participation by members, allowing more legislators to raise issues and improving the overall quality of proceedings.

The chief minister thanked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh and officials associated with legislative institutions from across the country for contributing to meaningful discussions during the three-day conference.

He said such forums strengthen democratic institutions and help align their functioning with public aspirations.

The chief minister further said respect for Parliament was the duty of every Indian, and added that despite India's diversity in culture, food and attire, the nation thinks and speaks with a shared spirit.

"Parliament is the strongest medium that binds this collective faith," he said.

Adityanath welcomed six key resolutions adopted at the conference and said discussions on 'Developed India -- Developed Uttar Pradesh' saw participation of over 300 members from both the treasury and opposition benches for nearly 24 hours.

"Suggestions were insightful, reflecting collective responsibility towards building a developed India," he said.

He praised the proposal of holding at least 30 sittings of the legislature annually, calling it an inspiration not only for Parliament and state assemblies but also for local bodies. He highlighted UP's transition to paperless proceedings in the Assembly, Council, Cabinet and Budget, stressing the need for legislators to remain technologically updated.

The chief minister said the UP Assembly and Legislative Council consistently debated pressing issues, including sustainable development goals, with discussions extending over 37 hours.

He added that public consultations for the 'Developed India -- Developed Uttar Pradesh' vision received suggestions from nearly 98 lakh people through an online portal, which are being consolidated with the help of AI tools in collaboration with IIT Kanpur.

Adityanath described the approach of the Chair and the government as proactive rather than reactive, praising the balanced role played by presiding officers in giving space to both the ruling side and the opposition. He termed such conferences as platforms to "learn and teach".