Justice for people, not punishment, essence of new criminal justice laws: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that justice for people and not punishment lies at the core of the new criminal justice system put in place in the country.

In his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort, the prime minister underlined that his government has abolished the burden of thousands of compliances on people.

He also said the government's interference in people's lives has been reduced.

Modi said the government has abolished more than 1,500 laws which used to burden the common man with thousands of compliances so that people do not get entangled in the web of laws.

Modi said provision in laws which prescribed jail term for even the smallest of mistakes too have been scrapped.

Referring to the three new criminal laws -- The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) -- he said they have replaced IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act.

The three new criminal laws which came into force last month have justice for the people and not punishment at their core, he said.