Justice for victim in 'just 5 months,' says TN CM Stalin on varsity student sexual assault case

Chennai, May 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said the police department has ensured justice in just five months for the victim in the Anna University student sexual assault case.

Assuring once again justice and safety-security for women, Stalin said the trial was conducted expeditiously and, "our police department has secured justice in just five months." In a social media post, he thanked the police officials who investigated the case, prosecutors and the court.

"I continuously tell the police department that there should be no incidents of crime, and in case such things happen, no perpetrator of crimes should escape; probe and trial should be expeditious and punishment must be secured for the offenders," the chief minister said, adding , the hopes of opposition parties to carry on "defamatory, cheap politics," has been shattered. PTI VGN SA