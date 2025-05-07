Justice for women who lost their spouses in Pahalgam: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Op Sindoor

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said women who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam terror attack got justice due to India's missile strikes in Pakistan and PoK.

Operation Sindoor -- the name given to the operation -- is a homage to the 26 innocent people killed in Pahalgam, she said.

India carried out targeted strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early Wednesday.

"I salute the Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their decision and decisive power has honoured 140 crore Indians," Gupta told reporters.

"After the soul-stirring killings of innocent people by terrorists in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor has not just provided justice to the women who lost their spouses but also given satisfaction to the entire country that our government and the Army will not spare anyone if they provoke India," she said.

She also took to X and posted in Hindi, "Kisi maathe ka sindoor na mitne denge. Mitaya to ghar mein ghus ke maar denge (Won't let any woman's 'sindoor' to fade; if you erase it, they will enter your house and kill you)." She wrote "Bharat mata ki jai" in another post.

Several BJP leaders also lauded the missile strikes and posted "Bharat mata ki jai" on their social media handles.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the attackers in the Pahalgam terror attack asked victims to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi and now he has responded.

"Bharat mata ki jai. India has now taught a lesson to Atankistan (referring to Pakistan). Every bullet will be accounted for, every sacrifice will be avenged. Jai Hind!," Tiwari said in his X post.

Co-incharge of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP and home minister in the Delhi government, Ashish Sood, in a series of posts, lauded the operation by India.

"Proud of our armed forces. #OperationSindoor is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam. The Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people. Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots," he said in the post.

Delhi Assembly Speaker and former Delhi BJP president Vijender Gupta said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the trust of 140 crore Indians because he did what he said.

"Enemy camp pretended to be prepared, but was once again overtaken by the sheer power of the IAF! Kudos to the forces for hitting the terror camps in Pakistan and PoK and avenging the brutal killing of 26 innocent civilians by inflicting unforgettable damage to terror masterminds," Gupta said in a post on X.

The Indian armed forces, in the early hours of Wednesday, launched precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK, including the strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.

The strikes were in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.

The Defence Ministry, in a statement issued at 1.44 am, confirmed 'Operation Sindoor', aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure used to plan and direct attacks on Indian soil. PTI VIT VIT SKY SKY