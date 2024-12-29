Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia sworn in as new chief justice of Himachal HC

Shimla, Dec 29 (PTI) Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia was sworn in as the new chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

Advertisment

He was administered the oath of office by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and the ceremony was also attended by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

After taking the oath, Justice Sandhawalia expressed that Himachal Pradesh felt like home to him.

"Himachal Pradesh is a relatively small state with fewer criminal cases, with most cases being related to services and civil matters. I will work collaboratively to resolve cases as quickly as possible," he said.

Advertisment

While extending his congratulations to the new Chief Justice, Sukhu said, "I am confident that his extensive experience and vision will greatly benefit Himachal Pradesh and further elevate the essence of justice." He also expressed hope that Justice Sandhawalia's judicial acumen will contribute significantly to upholding the principles of justice in the state.

Born on November 1, 1965, Justice Sandhawalia completed BA (Hons) from Chandigarh's DAV College in 1986 and earned his LLB from Panjab University in Chandigarh, in 1989.

After completing his education, he was enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh.

Advertisment

On February 4, 2024, he took charge as the acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. PTI/COR ARD ARD