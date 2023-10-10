Kashmiri Pandit's wife thanks security forces for elimination of husband's killer

Jammu: Sunita Sharma, wife of ATM guard Sanjay Sharma who was gunned down by terrorists in February, on Tuesday thanked security forces for eliminating the killer of her husband and said justice has been done with her.

Sanjay Sharma (40), a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot dead by terrorists in the Achan area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 26.

Two terrorists, including the killer of Sanjay Sharma, of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday, police said.

Expressing satisfaction, Sunita Sharma said that no innocent person should be killed the way her husband was gunned down in the valley.

"I thank the security forces for eliminating the terrorist involved in the killing of my husband. My husband was innocent. I was waiting for the elimination of the terrorist who killed my husband. They gave me justice today," Sunita Sharma told PTI.

Earlier, Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar said the killed terrorists have been identified as Morifat Maqbool and Jazim Farooq alias Abrar of terror outfit LeT. "Terrorist Abrar was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma," the additional DGP said in a post on X.

Sunita Sharma said that her trauma has ended today.

"We have got respite from this pain that my husband's killer was alive. We still don't know why my husband was killed. He was ill. I had been waiting for the past seven-eight months to hear the news of the killing of that terrorist," she said.

Sunita Sharma said they (terrorists) snatched these minor children's father from them. "I lost my husband, and also my house in Kashmir. Government gave me a job and compensation, but the pain of losing my husband will never end," she said.