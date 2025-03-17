Justice Joymalya Bagchi takes oath as SC judge

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Joymalya Bagchi, a judge of the Calcutta High Court, as a Supreme Court judge.

The CJI administered the oath to Justice Bagchi in the presence of other Supreme Court judges at a ceremony on the apex court premises.

With the swearing in of Justice Bagchi, the top court will have 33 judges against its sanctioned strength of 34.

Justice Bagchi will have a tenure of more than six years in the top court, during which he will also serve as the CJI.