Justice Kempaiah Somashekar is next chief justice of Manipur HC

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Justice Kempaiah Somashekar of the Karnataka High Court was appointed as the chief justice of the Manipur High Court on Tuesday.

In its meeting on May 15, the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai recommended the elevation of Justice Somashekar.

His appointment comes days before incumbent Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court D Krishnakumar demits office on May 21 upon attaining the age of 62 years.

The Union Law Ministry issued a notification announcing the appointment of Justice Somashekar as the next chief justice of the Manipur HC.