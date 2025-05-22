Justice Kempaiah Somashekar sworn in as CJ of High Court of Manipur

Imphal, May 22 (PTI) Justice Kempaiah Somashekar was on Thursday sworn in as the ninth Chief Justice of High Court of Manipur, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office to Justice Somashekar in the swearing-in ceremony held at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Imphal, it said.

Justice Kempaiah Somashekar of Karnataka High Court was appointed as the Chief Justice of High Court of Manipur by the President of India on May 20.

Judges of the High Court of Manipur, Chief Secretary, Security Advisor to the Government of Manipur, Director General of Police, top civil, police, military, judicial officers and representatives of Bar Associations attended the swearing-in ceremony, the statement added. PTI COR RG