Justice M Sundar new chief justice of Manipur HC

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Justice M Sundar of the Madras High Court has been elevated as the chief justice of the Manipur High Court, the law ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said justice Sundar will assume charge following the retirement of incumbent chief justice Kempaiah Somashekar on Sunday.

High court judges demit office on attaining the age of 62 years, while Supreme Court judges retire at 65.

The Supreme Court collegium had on Thursday recommended the names of three judges for elevation as chief justices of different high courts.

The collegium recommended names of Karnataka High Court's Justice Pavankumar B Bajanthri as Chief Justice of Patna HC (at present acting CJ of Patna HC), Calcutta High Court's Justice Soumen Sen as Chief Justice of Meghalaya, and Madras High Court's Justice Sundar as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court.