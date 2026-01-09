Justice Mahesh Sharadchandra Sonak sworn in as Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC

Ranchi, Jan 9 (PTI) Justice Mahesh Sharadchandra Sonak was on Friday sworn in as the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administered the oath of office to him at a ceremony at the Lok Bhavan here.

The Supreme Court Collegium had last month recommended the name of Justice Sonak, who was serving as a judge of the Bombay High Court, as the new Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.

Justice Sonak assumed charge after incumbent Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan demitted office on January 8, upon attaining the age of 62 years. PTI NAM MNB