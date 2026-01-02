Justice Mahesh Sonak is Jharkhand HC's next chief justice

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Justice Mahesh Sharadchandra Sonak was on Friday appointed as the chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court.

According to a law ministry notification, Justice Sonak will assume charge after incumbent chief justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan demits office on January 8 on attaining the age of 62 years.

At present, a judge of the Bombay High Court, his name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium last month. The top court collegium had also recommended the names of four other judges to head various high courts.

Justice Sonak was appointed as a judge of the Bombay High Court on June 21, 2013, and is due to retire on November 27, 2026. PTI NAB RHL