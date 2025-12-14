Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai appointed Acting CJ of Sikkim High Court

Gangtok, Dec 14 (PTI) Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai has been appointed Acting Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court.

The appointment comes into effect following the retirement of outgoing Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder on December 14, according to an official notification by the law ministry.

Justice Rai’s extensive experience includes previous tenures as Acting Chief Justice, having served in this capacity multiple times, in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Born in Sikkim on July 12, 1964, Justice Rai embarked on her judicial career in 1990 as a judicial magistrate in Gangtok.

On April 15, 2015, she was appointed a permanent judge of the Sikkim High Court, becoming the first woman to hold the position. PTI CORR RBT