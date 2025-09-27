Justice must be equal for all: Chhattisgarh Governor Deka at High Court's silver jubilee function

Raipur, Sep 27 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka on Saturday said justice must be accessible to all, and the perception that it is meant only for the influential and powerful must change.

Speaking at the Chhattisgarh High Court's silver jubilee function in Bilaspur, he said both the "bar" (lawyers) and "bench" (judges) have a key role in upholding the justice system.

"¦Nowadays, media trials take place. The bench must stay away from media trials. Lawyers, as members of the bar, have a duty towards their clients. They should be dedicated fully to their clients. Their role is to defend (their clients), while the bench is entrusted with finding the truth," he said.

Media trials have sometimes led to lower courts becoming hesitant in granting bail, forcing litigants to approach High Courts and the Supreme Court, the governor noted.

"There is one more narration in India, that justice is only for the influential. This narration should change as justice must be equal for all," Deka said.

Citing a recent case of a Raipur resident who fought for justice for over 30 years in a matter of alleged bribe of Rs 100, he said, "..the man fought for 30 years for justice. This is not a question of Rs 100, it is about justice. I salute him for his fight." "..nowadays justice is being delayed very much. The bench should think over it. Justice delayed means justice denied. The judiciary must ensure its credibility remains intact," the governor added.

Filing Public Interest Litigations (PILs) has become a "fashion," he said, adding that many of these petitioners do not have a genuine cause, and the judiciary should exercise stricter scrutiny of such petitions.

Recently he has seen some good judgements coming from the Supreme Court regarding PILs and bail, Deka noted.

He also praised the judiciary for speedy resolution of pending cases through Lok Adalats.

Recalling his family's wish that he become a lawyer, Deka said, "If I have any regret in life, it is that I did not complete my law studies and join the bar. Though my family members always wanted me to be a lawyer, destiny is different and I am here now." Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted the High Court's digital innovations, including virtual courts, live-streaming, digital record rooms, and modern judicial training.

Several judges of the High Court, including Justices A M Khanwilkar, Navin Sinha, Ashok Bhushan, Bhupesh Gupta and Prashant Kumar Mishra, went on to serve in the Supreme Court, Sai noted.

Supreme Court judge Justice J K Maheshwari, addressing the event, called upon the bench, bar and legal fraternity to work collectively to ensure that justice reaches the last person in society.

It is time to consider and plan where we want the judiciary to be in the next 25 years, he said.

Justice Maheshwari also urged everyone to work to fulfill the spirit of the rule of law enshrined in the Indian Constitution, and move forward with the vision of ensuring that justice reaches the last person in society.

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra of the Supreme Court, who was witness to the establishment of the Chhattisgarh High Court after the new state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000, extended his congratulations and best wishes on silver jubilee, and also shared his personal memories.

Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha, Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu, deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao and Finance Minister O P Choudhary were present on the occasion. PTI TKP KRK