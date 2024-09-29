Justice Nagarathna calls for lifelong aid, inclusivity in education for children with disabilities

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Justice B V Nagarathna, the Chairperson of the Juvenile Justice Committee of the Supreme Court, has called for reforms in disability support systems for children, with a focus on accurate data collection, lifelong financial assistance and inclusivity in education.

At the 9th Annual National Stakeholders Consultation on 'Protecting the Rights of Children Living with Disabilities', she underscored the gaps in support for children with disabilities and urged a multi-stakeholder approach to address the issue.

During the discussion, she pointed out the critical lack of reliable data on the number of children with disabilities across the country.

She emphasised that without early intervention, children with disabilities risk being left behind, and added that India's vast and diverse geography makes a one-size-fits-all approach impractical.

She reiterated the importance of early diagnosis of disabilities, stressing that anganwadis, which serve as the first point of contact for many children, must be equipped to do so.

She advocated for more training and resources for anganwadi workers to fulfill this role effectively.

She also brought attention to the Right to Education (RTE) Act which mandates that children with disabilities be provided with access to education.

"We must ensure that the RTE for children with disabilities is truly enforced, not just on paper," she added.

Justice Nagarathna said inclusive education should be a priority for the government, and schools must be equipped with necessary infrastructure and resources to support children with disabilities.

In a further appeal, she called on Anil Malik, Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, to ensure that disability pensions for children are extended throughout their lives.

She emphasised the need for state disability commissioners or other agencies to oversee the seamless implementation of such schemes.

"Disability pension must be a lifelong benefit. This is essential for ensuring the financial security and well-being of children with disabilities," she said.

Justice Nagarathna also endorsed suggestion that the government could turn to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding to supplement state and national programmes for children with disabilities.

She noted that India's private sector has a role to play in creating a more inclusive society, and CSR funds could provide much-needed support for disability initiatives.

"Our justice and child protection systems must be accessible to every child, including those with disabilities," said Nagarathna.

She called for measures to ensure that children with disabilities are protected from discrimination and have access to the same legal protections and services as other children.

Finally, Justice Nagarathna stressed the importance of providing children with disabilities the opportunity to grow up in nurturing family environments.

"Efforts must be made to ensure that children with disabilities grow up in a loving, supportive environment that encourages their growth and independence," she said.

"This requires collaboration between the government, non-governmental organisations, and families,." she said. PTI UZM TIR TIR